I see no reason for the continued use of the siren and feel it’s use has probably continued this long more from practice than need given current technology.

I have never seen any practical need to sound the alarm for weekly practice, given there are generally enough calls during the week to test the system.

However, I appear to be vastly outnumbered online, but like your idea of trying out other ways.

Dave Allen

Lake Cowichan