Vehicles flying through occupied crosswalk

I always said I was going to write a letter to the paper. The event that finally spurred me to the task is probably a non-issue to a lot of people, but it means so much to me.

I’m referring to the crosswalk where Government Street meets Pine Avenue and Dogwood Avenue. Recently, in the last 10 years or so, I’ve noticed something annoying. I’ve lost count of the times where I’m halfway across the crosswalk only to have another vehicle from the other direction fly along and continue through. Sometimes, one vehicle after another, while I stand in the middle of the road halfway across wondering what the heck they’re looking at that they don’t see a pedestrian standing in the middle of the crosswalk. There was even a point where I checked the Motor Vehicle Act because I thought perhaps the rules had changed and now drivers only had to stop if they felt like it.

Turns out, the rules haven’t changed. You’re supposed to make an effort to not run pedestrians down when they’re halfway across in the crosswalk! Weird, I know.

So happy to give a shout-out to the fine group of individuals that are responsible for the pedestrian activated flashing lights recently installed at this crosswalk. Thank-you!

T. Vale

Duncan