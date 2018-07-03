Vehicles flying through occupied crosswalk

You’re supposed to make an effort to not run pedestrians down

Vehicles flying through occupied crosswalk

I always said I was going to write a letter to the paper. The event that finally spurred me to the task is probably a non-issue to a lot of people, but it means so much to me.

I’m referring to the crosswalk where Government Street meets Pine Avenue and Dogwood Avenue. Recently, in the last 10 years or so, I’ve noticed something annoying. I’ve lost count of the times where I’m halfway across the crosswalk only to have another vehicle from the other direction fly along and continue through. Sometimes, one vehicle after another, while I stand in the middle of the road halfway across wondering what the heck they’re looking at that they don’t see a pedestrian standing in the middle of the crosswalk. There was even a point where I checked the Motor Vehicle Act because I thought perhaps the rules had changed and now drivers only had to stop if they felt like it.

Turns out, the rules haven’t changed. You’re supposed to make an effort to not run pedestrians down when they’re halfway across in the crosswalk! Weird, I know.

So happy to give a shout-out to the fine group of individuals that are responsible for the pedestrian activated flashing lights recently installed at this crosswalk. Thank-you!

T. Vale

Duncan

Previous story
Town hall meetings start next week in Cowichan on electoral reform
Next story
EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Just Posted

Man who killed Mountie likely to see more jail time in separate crash

Kenneth Fenton is already serving four years for death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett

World famous Maple Bay Parade highlights Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day parade in Maple Bay drew a crowd to celebrate… Continue reading

Not enough communication from North Cowichan on affordable housing project, says neighbour

Claims North Cowichan not keeping neighbours informed

Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries

Furstenau talks issues in North Cowichan

Water, environment and poverty among concerns of Cowichan Valley’s MLA

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Human rights tribunal complaint by mom example of B.C. daycare “chaos,” advocate says

Parent claims she was forced to quit her job because employer didn’t give her time to find a daycare.

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Most Read