Vast Cowichan childhood poverty stats a wake-up call

These children did not ask to be born into poverty.

Nourish Cowichan throws out a profoundly disturbing statistic: more than 30 per cent of Cowichan area children live below the poverty line.

This leads to the group’s purpose: to provide nutritious meals to children who would otherwise go to school hungry.

While it is a highly admirable endeavour, it is also a sad symptom of bitter problems in the Cowichan Valley. While there are many here who are prosperous and happy, there are far too many who struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table and shelter over their heads from month to month. Sometimes they fail, in spite of the Valley’s incredible food banks.

The argument that people are responsible for their own economic lot in life and shouldn’t be looking for handouts is questionable for adults, but totally falls apart when we start talking about children. These children did not ask to be born into poverty. They do not control what their parents spend money on. They cannot go out and get jobs to supplement their own food allotment. They are the totally innocent victims of a widening disparity between the wealthy and the poor.

We hope that everyone can at least agree that impoverished children in our rich society is a totally unacceptable reality. Food is one of the basics of life. How can a child be expected to learn if all they can think about is how empty their stomach is? Without an education, the chance of them escaping from the poverty of their youth diminishes vastly. As society that turns its back on such children is one of such callous indifference that we don’t want to live in it.

For now, we are incredibly thankful to programs like Nourish Cowichan and Starfish Pack, and the grants that support their efforts. But we also have to address the root causes of why they are needed in the first place. These groups would like nothing more than to find themselves unnecessary. What we have now isn’t adequate. It’s past time to try something new.

Previous story
Drivesmart column: Is your car falling apart? Roadside mechanical inspections

Just Posted

Island Health grant enables Nourish Cowichan to extend reach

A $12,500 Community Wellness Grant from Island Health has enabled chef Fatima… Continue reading

Cowichan LMG takes over top spot in Div. 1

Zorich’s brilliant bicycle kick stands up as winner

Capitals cope with coach stuck on sidelines

Whiteford takes reins as Vandekamp serves suspension

Enjoy wine, chocolate and music on Feb. 3 in Cowichan

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate Event is back again.”

Fiddle legend MacIsaac coming to Cowichan Valley in February

Promoters Barely North Entertainment are calling it “This winter’s absolute must-see concert”.

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read