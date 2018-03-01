Use of ‘America’ common language

Re: “There is no country in the world called America”, (Citizen, Feb. 28)

Mr. McDonald is claiming that “make America great again” is a ridiculous statement, because there is no country called America. He’s right, there isn’t. However, people refer to the USA as America because it is called the United States of America.

Language is forever changing and evolving; referring to the USA as “America” has become standard in our culture. This does not mean that those who refer to it as such are uneducated. We definitely understand that us Canadians share the North American continent with the USA. Most U.S. citizens understand this, too. We also understand that words take on different meanings, often dependent on the culture and history. We are simply shortening the United States of America to “America” when we are speaking about it.

I do not intend to defend Donald Trump in any way. However, there are many reasons to criticize him and his well known slogan. Using the word “America” in it is not one of them.

Piper Cote

Cowichan Bay