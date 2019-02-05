Up to consumers to reduce fossil fuels

I commend David Slade for his challenge to those who are not convinced

I commend David Slade for his challenge to those who are not convinced of the potential for social destabilization, mass extinctions, economic and environmental meltdown, and human misery posed in the next 12 years by our continued aggressive burning of fossil fuels.

The multibillionaires who make exorbitant profits from the extraction, sale and delivery of fossil fuels are not likely to develop large-scale sourcing of renewable energies. So it’s up to each of we consumers to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels, and to support the development of renewable energy sources, including the technologies suggested by the 100-year-old quantum physics.

Robert Radford

Duncan

