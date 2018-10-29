United Church the one with blind spot on Israel

I didn’t attend the event — THAT’S the kind of event I boycott

United Church the one with blind spot on Israel

I was really pleased to read Simone Black’s (Media Watch North, Duncan) letter in the Oct. 24 edition of the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

The letter criticized the Duncan United Church’s holding of a panel discussion on Israel, Sept. 25. The writer said the panel called, “Canada’s human rights blind spot concerning Israel” displayed bias against Israel. The writer also noted that Canada has rejected the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

I didn’t attend the event — THAT’S the kind of event I boycott — but it sounds as if it should have been titled, “the Duncan United Church’s blind spot concerning Israel”. From time to time, local groups host such events in our community and they seem to be motivated by the anti-Israel BDS movement. I never read of the same groups making a virtue out of holding discussion groups or panels which single out and praise Israel’s accomplishments. Israel IS a democracy after all, surrounded by non-democratic nations.

Judith Belton

Mill Bay

Previous story
PR allows radical fringe parties to gain power

Just Posted

VIDEO: Downtown Duncan welcomes families to Spooktacular

Lots of Halloween treats, great weather combine to bring throngs of families out for Spooktacular

Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

You won’t forget them when they’re gone; they’re rock icons

Lexi Bainas Column: VIDEO: Artists, artisans, hit the pre-holilday sale trail, Tiny Tina’s back

The Visions Artists say, “There’s something so appealing and homey about the… Continue reading

Agriculture & food special: Bee keepers in the Cowichan Valley face challenges, in spite of warmer winter temperatures

Humidity, mites and wasps and just a few

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver on Vancouver Island crashes, gets chased, crashes again

Incident happened near Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal Sunday night

Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo block contained after a report of a man with his face covered, carrying a long gun

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Most Read