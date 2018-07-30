There is no “tyranny of socialism” in Canada.

U.S. a warning how much Canadians have to lose

Comment about letter from Ian Purcell (Shawnigan Lake) “Trump a real man who is fixing the U.S.”, (Citizen, July 27).

There is no “tyranny of socialism” in Canada. Donald Trump and the U.S. should serve as a warning to Canadians about how much we have to lose.

Capitalism as defined within America is inherently incompatible with Canadian democratic values of liberty, equality and solidarity. I prefer walking around safe streets, racial tolerance, freedom of religion, a clean environment, old age pensions, welfare, and medical coverage for all, and controlled military spending. You can’t buy happiness, but you can live in Canada.

Ron Greenaway

Duncan