Two sides to overdose prevention site

The Duncan site is now seeing over 1,000 visits a month.

Two sides to overdose prevention site

Those of us who attended the Thursday evening meeting regarding the opioid crisis in the Valley heard some alarming statistics about the number of fellow citizens who have died as a result of overdoses.

We heard that our site is one of nine on Vancouver Island that were set up as an emergency response to the sudden rise in overdose deaths as fentanyl and carfentanil appeared on the drug scene. The Duncan site is now seeing over 1,000 visits a month. This means that the trained staff have 1,000 chances to prevent death as their clientele becomes accustomed to the safety of taking their drugs under supervision. This aspect of the evening was inspiring.

The other side of the story we heard from the people who live near the site. They told of the clients hanging around the building waiting for the doors to open, doing drugs after hours, and syringes and needles left in the open.

In some ways, the local people are the real heroes here. They are the ones being impacted by this critical response to sudden death and in a sense they are the ones saving lives. It is, however, understandable why they are upset about the changes in their lives. One wonders if the same things are occurring near the other eight sites and what is being done to help the local residents.

I think we need to ask ourselves: if the site cannot be moved, then what can we do as a community to reduce the impact on the people close by? This should not be an adversarial situation. It is much more. We are saving the lives of our friends and relatives, let’s do our best to make this work for everyone.

Keith Grey

Duncan

Previous story
Private fitness facilities too pricey for many

Just Posted

Piggies rout Westshore

Injury delays match, but Cowichan prevails

Lexi Bainas column: Helping the hungry a major theme for artists and entertainers

From a taste of Coco to hitting the silk road with Ken Lavigne, there’s a bit of everything this week

Siebring concerned about tax clawback on council pay

North Cowichan councillor to ask for report after federal tax changes

Review: Colin James show in Cowichan a homecoming

Canadian bluesman Colin James organized a family reunion at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Cowichan hockey tournament ‘means everything’ for families who’ve lost loved ones

Addition of alumni games gives friends and the community a chance to show their support

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

Vancouver Island pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions we received from around the region

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

Comox Valley hospital operating above patient capacity

The new healthcare facility averaged a 110 per cent patient volume between October and February

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read