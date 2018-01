TV car advertisement dangerous

TV advertisements can be informative or outright dangerous.

A recent Volvo ad shows a young girl walking out into the road without looking for traffic and the driver of the car (Volvo) playing with her coffee cup. The car stops because of its safety features. The moral to children — cars will stop automatically. To the driver — drinking coffee while driving is OK ‘cause Volvo has your back.

Jim Copley

Crofton