The siren is really not needed at all

Try eliminating fire siren for practices first

So the vote was to seriously consider doing something in conjunction with a future project with no firm timeline or budget. Should the municipal hall renovation ultimately be done in phases due to funding constraints the siren rewiring could be delayed even further.

Good intentions I’m sure, but not real progress as the “trial” seems to be a lot farther down the road than the impression given in the Gazette article.

I appreciate the Chief’s safety concerns given past practice although the RCMP and BC Ambulance don’t utilize a siren before responding to their higher numbers of emergency calls. The siren is really not needed at all but it is important to have the discussion towards striking a balance.

Given the reduced night use trial is so far away why not eliminate siren use for Monday fire department practice? There are no related urgency or notification requirements for these sessions and not using the siren for them would not require any budget dollars at all.

Dave Allen

Lake Cowichan