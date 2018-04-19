Try eliminating fire siren for practices first

The siren is really not needed at all

Try eliminating fire siren for practices first

So the vote was to seriously consider doing something in conjunction with a future project with no firm timeline or budget. Should the municipal hall renovation ultimately be done in phases due to funding constraints the siren rewiring could be delayed even further.

Good intentions I’m sure, but not real progress as the “trial” seems to be a lot farther down the road than the impression given in the Gazette article.

I appreciate the Chief’s safety concerns given past practice although the RCMP and BC Ambulance don’t utilize a siren before responding to their higher numbers of emergency calls. The siren is really not needed at all but it is important to have the discussion towards striking a balance.

Given the reduced night use trial is so far away why not eliminate siren use for Monday fire department practice? There are no related urgency or notification requirements for these sessions and not using the siren for them would not require any budget dollars at all.

Dave Allen

Lake Cowichan

Previous story
Fire siren is a necessity, not a nuisance
Next story
All for stricter limits on foreign ownership

Just Posted

Cowichan products lead the way at Hong Kong 7s

A vow made nearly a decade ago came to fruition earlier this month

Province steps up to help Catalyst Paper in war against U.S. duties

Paper company hit with more than 28 per cent in American tariffs

RCMP investigating social media report of assault on Cowichan teenager

In a brief statement, Chief Seymour says there is no information available yet

Best nationals ever for CVWC

Gold medals for Talon Hird, Hayley Bye-Pace and Luther Tidder

VIDEO: Kinsmen and Kinettes team up to bring comedy night to Lake Cowichan

Patrick Maliha is the headline comic at Stand Up for Charity, which will raise funds for Duck Pond

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Most Read