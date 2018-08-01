I suggest we should all familiarize ourselves with the events that led to the uprising of fascism

Trump lining up fascism ducks

In response to letter writer Chris Carnes, “Trump elected by smarter people”, I’d like to confess my “stupidity”. However, I do have some issues regarding the “facts” provided by Carnes.

There is this sense that one should not compare a leader to Adolf Hitler and the usual argument is the devastation of human life caused by Hitler and his dream of world domination. However, Hitler didn’t just come to power overnight. It was a long journey up to 1933 when he and his brownshirts finally obtained enough seats to gain political power with only 44 per cent of the popular vote. Not much different than Trump’s election victory with only 46 per cent of the popular vote and not 65 per cent as Carnes misinforms us.

Hitler ruled the Nazi Party from 1921 until his death and the infamous SS came into being in 1929. Hitler wasn’t the first to embrace fascist ideals. In Italy, fascism was well under development. Fascism doesn’t happen overnight and from what I can see Trump is lining up his ducks much the same as Mussolini. The 14 points of fascism developed by Mussolini are a telling sign when Trump’s actions to date tick off all 14.

I would suggest we should all familiarize ourselves with the events that led to the uprising of fascism and WWII beginning in Italy and then Germany and Spain.

Incidently, there were 245 million people of voting age in the U.S. in 2016 out of a population of 325 million. Only 136 million voted in 2016 or 55 per cent. Trump received 46 per cent, not 65 per cent, of the popular vote, not of the entire U.S. population, and Clinton received 48 per cent. Almost 110 million voters remained at home and didn’t cast a vote for any of the presidential candidates on the 2016 ballot.

Phil Le Good

Cobble Hill