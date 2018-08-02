Trump: Hitler reincarnate or Kennedy avenger?

He might be just “controlled opposition” playing the “Hegelian dialectic” for the psychopathic elite.

Trump is the first president to release sealed documents on JFK’s assassination.

It’s true, as Robert Barron reminds us that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” but what if our knowledge of the past has been distorted and suppressed? George Orwell said “Those who control the past control the future.”

I still remember that fateful day in 1963 when president John F. Kennedy was shot and although I was only five years old, my father’s reaction to this event had a profound effect on me. That’s when I was first introduced to “the deep state” and “fake news.”

Kennedy had warned that “…we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence…” and he paid for this with his life. In 1968, his brother, senator Robert Kennedy was also murdered. In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. (a close friend of Donald Trump) was publishing a political magazine, George named after his father’s killer when he and his wife died in a plane crash under suspicious circumstances.

Trump is the first president to release sealed documents on JFK's assassination and the first to question the official narrative of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. What if the perpetrators of both these treasonous acts were still alive and well in America? Would that not explain the establishment's eagerness to remove Trump?

I think Mr. Barron needs to explain why he thinks Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” and “make America great again” is “asinine?”

Rather than compare Trump to Hitler, I would say he is much more like JFK who was loved by patriotic Americans but hated and feared by the “hidden hand” that manipulates the puppet leaders of the New World Order. Nov. 22, 1963 was the day U.S. democracy was hijacked by men who had “little concern or regard for the principles and ideals that (were) the foundation of (their) own country.” Since then, America began a slow, spiraling nosedive to its ruin.

I could be wrong about Trump; he might be just “controlled opposition” playing the “Hegelian dialectic” for the psychopathic elite. But I’m hoping that we CAN “accept whatever Trump says at face value” and that he WILL be able to restore what was taken from the American people in 1963.

David Work

Lake Cowichan

