Trump elected by smarter people

Incredible! So now we have a columnist that has obvious “Trump derangement syndrome” spewing his blatant biased political redirect from his stump comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler?

In his article “Trump an Increasing danger” Robert Barron compares Trump to a psychopathic mass murderer that the entire world united to defeat. I cannot fathom how this paper even entertained allowing this kind of article that denigrates and associates the atrocities and the decimation of millions of people to a politician in this day of age.

If you want to talk about lies and false images, we have our own puppet in Canada’s prime minister, Mr. Dress-up!

I especially find the fact that as the far left always points out that with their higher education and intellect they continue to not understand why 65 per cent of the population elected Trump so they must be all stupid not to have listened to them. Trump was elected president of the United States by obviously smarter people, so get over it, and last I looked their economy is booming, I’ll like to say the same about ours.

Chris Carnes

Shawnigan Lake

