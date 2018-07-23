Trump a real man who is fixing the U.S.

Maybe Canada can do the same one day

Trump a real man who is fixing the U.S.

Isn’t it wonderful to finally see a real man like Donald Trump become the 45th POTUS, and more than likely the 46th also?

He has been working very hard to restore things that have been slowly undermined and eroded in their country. A very big job for sure. He is unmasking the globalist one world government criminals that have usurped their government over the past five or six administrations and is working very hard at restoring freedom and liberty to a nation that has been strangled by global government interference; it is very nice to see someone who understands what had happened to their nation.

Maybe Canada can do the same one day and we also can be free from the tyranny of socialism.

Ian Purcell

Shawnigan Lake

Previous story
Drivesmart column: Tipping heavy trucks over — on purpose

Just Posted

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan

Investigation continuing

You say: Recycling causing confusion in Cowichan

Hire people to separate it out at the depot.

Kenneth Fenton sentenced to an additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Most Read