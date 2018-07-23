Maybe Canada can do the same one day

Trump a real man who is fixing the U.S.

Isn’t it wonderful to finally see a real man like Donald Trump become the 45th POTUS, and more than likely the 46th also?

He has been working very hard to restore things that have been slowly undermined and eroded in their country. A very big job for sure. He is unmasking the globalist one world government criminals that have usurped their government over the past five or six administrations and is working very hard at restoring freedom and liberty to a nation that has been strangled by global government interference; it is very nice to see someone who understands what had happened to their nation.

Maybe Canada can do the same one day and we also can be free from the tyranny of socialism.

Ian Purcell

Shawnigan Lake