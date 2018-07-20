Trudeau shouldn’t get a pass in groping incident

The wonder is that he got away with it at all.

Trudeau shouldn’t get a pass in groping incident

Your readers might be interested to know that a recent Angus Reid Poll indicated that 33 per cent of Canadians have had their opinion of prime minister Justin Trudeau negatively affected by the recent infamous “groping incident” revealed in the past few months.

The wonder is that he got away with it at all. In response, our national leader said that he had “reflected on the incident” and there was no need for further action. This is a curious reaction from one who continuously refers to himself as a “feminist” and has stated that all women involved in such incidents should be believed.

Since the woman involved confirmed that the incident occurred, shouldn’t she be believed as well? Apparently not. The PM has not apologized, not strongly confirmed that the incident occurred and that he is regretfu,l and not said that he bears any strong responsibility for what happened.

What it may tell us is that while others can be removed from office, have their lives torn apart, and be vilified by the liberal press Justin Trudeau has a pass. The incident was minimized nicely by the CBC and other outlets who seem to often carry water for the PMO But the fact remains, the incident most likely occurred, since the victim confirmed it, and the PM has a lot to answer for.

There can’t be two systems of justice, one for poor shucks without status and another for “cute” tousle haired darlings of the liberal press. That’s not fair. The prime minister should have paid a higher price for this incident. He isn’t above common decency and the law.

Perry Foster

Duncan

Previous story
Sonia Furstenau column: Athletes at BC Summer Games making life-long memories

Just Posted

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Sonia Furstenau column: Athletes at BC Summer Games making life-long memories

I started running competitively when I was 12 years old.

Cobble Hill director breaks down door at CVRD office

Matteus Clement releases statement on incident

Cowichan Golf Club men’s open honours late John Horgan

Horgan sponsored event and was former club president

High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches. Maple… Continue reading

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

BC toddler with ‘allergy’ to sun waiting for bone marrow transplant

Charlie Lock, 2, needs treatment for damage caused by rare disorder EPP

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers off northern Vancouver Island

‘It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.’

Most Read