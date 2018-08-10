Trudeau arrogance lives on with Justin

Re: “Trudeau gets a warm Duncan welcome”, (Aug. 8, Citizen)

Your coverage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to the BC Forest Discovery Centre with his family was a bit too kind and generous for me.

According to the Citizen, our prime minister stated, “There are people out there who still think there is a choice to be made between what’s good for the environment and good for the economy: I don’t”.

This clearly personal opinion could have merit if it were supported by an intelligent supporting rationale which emphasized the links between a good economy and a protected environment. Appearing in front of B.C. constituents and providing such a curt and personal opinion on a complex and controversial issue smacks of incompetence and arrogance. Surely, a competent prime minister would have expected to be questioned on such an important local issue and would have been ready to provide B.C. constituents with an intelligent answer rather than his own opinion. How conceited and arrogant to think and do otherwise!

Many Citizen readers will recall our former prime minister Pierre Trudeau for being decidedly arrogant, if not the worst Canadian prime minister ever. His use of inappropriate language and gestures has become common lore and possibly the legacy he will be most remembered for. The 1971 “fuddle-duddle” he directed to fellow MPs, calling then Québec premier Robert Bourassa a “hot dog eater” in 1974, the 1977 pirouette he performed behind Queen Elizabeth’s back, and the 1982 Salmon Arm “salute” just to name a few.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is clearly working hard to perpetuate his father’s brand of conceited arrogance. In only a few short months he has elbowed his way pass fellow MPs in the house of commons while quoted as saying “get the (fuddle duddle) out of the way”, he attempted to push critics aside to (Justinfied) the excessive cost of his 2016 Bahamian family Christmas holiday until the ethics commissioner pointed out his actions were less than ethical, he used essentially the same conceited approach for the 2018 family trip to India (an embarrassing national fiasco), and did not hesitate to undertake the purchase of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline using the taxpayers credit card just to “elbow” the Province of B.C. and the First Nations out of the (fuddle duddle) way instead of working intelligently and cooperatively with the stakeholders as a real leader should and would.

In my view, conceited arrogance is neither leadership nor a style.

While the Trudeau arrogance does live on for the time being, it is decidedly becoming tiresome.

Please Mr. Prime Minister, leave your ego at home and come prepared before you open your mouth again either in our beautiful Province or wherever you future travels may take you.

Benoit Robert Poulet

North Cowichan