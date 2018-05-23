Trans Mountain pipeline a bad investment

Seven of the world’s largest multinational oil corporations recently sold off their Alberta holdings

Trans Mountain pipeline a bad investment

You don’t have to be an economist to see that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a bad investment; you just have to listen to what economists are saying.

Seven of the world’s largest multinational oil corporations recently sold off their Alberta holdings, recognizing that the tar sands cannot compete in a low carbon future.

Bank economists have concluded, as has Kinder Morgan itself, that investing in a bitumen pipeline poses an unacceptable risk to shareholders, and have unanimously turned it down.

Meanwhile, investment managers at insurance companies, pension funds, philanthropic foundations and universities are diligently divesting themselves of tar sands holdings for economic, as well as ethical reasons.

Renewable energy is expected to be cost competitive with fossil fuels by the year 2020 thereby completely reshaping the energy sphere and driving high cost, high carbon sources of energy such as the tar sands out of business.

Prime Minister Trudeau should read the writing on the wall and rather than squander tax money on doomed fossil fuel infrastructure, commit to a managed phase out of the tar sands in combination with major investments in green jobs and a just transition for oil sands workers.

Mike Ward

Duncan

Previous story
Attestations force people to agree with odious practices

Just Posted

Island AAA final goes to Shawnigan

Champions will be joined by Cowichan T-Birds at B.C. tournament

New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

VIDEO: Iffy weather made for smaller crowds at the start, but the music was great throughout

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

Mountain Man joins search for Ben Kilmer

Kevin Shiell has been putting his extensive outdoor skills to good use

New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

VIDEO: Iffy weather made for smaller crowds at the start, but the music was great throughout

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Most Read