Trains are a thing of the past

I think revitalization of the E&N is a complete waste of time and money.

Trains are a thing of the past

I recently saw an article in the Cowichan Valley Citizen by a group called E&N Roundtable and this is my reply to them and to your recent article concerning the E&N.

This issue has concerned me for years in our area and I’m finally frustrated enough to say something.

I think revitalization of the E&N is a complete waste of time and money. The only thing I might support is a high speed dayliner between the Cowichan Valley and Victoria. However, I don’t even see that option as feasible because of the terrain, all the crossings, and the huge amount of money needed for infrastructure repair, rebuild and maintenance. Also: the train can’t even go to downtown Victoria anymore because they didn’t put a rail line on the new bridge!

I use the Cowichan multi-use, former rail trails all the time along with thousands of others. They are fantastic! So many people use them and they are even handicap accessible allowing the less fortunate to get out and enjoy nature. In Victoria, the Galloping Goose has become a bike commuters dream with thousands of people using it.

There is a very good BUS system that goes back and forth from Cowichan to Victoria every day with ride share parking. This is a very good system which will take commuters safely to downtown Victoria for a fraction of the price of driving. What would a train ride cost to recover the costs of repairs to the rail system? A hundred dollars per trip?

In addition: we don’t move logs anymore by rail. Commercial uses are very limited. I only rode the train once in all the years of the E&N when it was running. It was a summer tourist novelty at best, that the locals didn’t even use. Why put all this money into something islanders didn’t even use?

Furthermore, why not finish widening/twinning the #1 Highway of Canada and finally make it safe for all to drive over the Malahat instead of pouring millions into a rail line very few will use? Or, how about a floating bridge from Mill Bay to Pat Bay?

Let’s be realistic here. Trains are things of the past here on the Island and not feasible! Electric transportation and buses are the way of the future.

Please stop the insanity and turn the rail lines into multi-use trails for the use and benefit of all of us in our communities!

I have sent this letter to all the North Cowichan coucillors and all the CVRD directors. Hopefully common sense will prevail and the E&N will NOT be resurrected!

Kevin Gilbert

Maple Bay

Previous story
Andrea Rondeau column: Passion for rail corridor has failed to translate into action
Next story
Religion not responsible for all the world’s ills

Just Posted

Shawnigan Players take on Morris Panych’s award-winning ‘7 Stories’

Theatregoers will be amazed at this unusual but effective way to tell seven tales

Join the Stampede to Duncan to hear iconic rockers

The original three are still together and they’re bringing all their hits to the Cowichan Theatre

North Cowichan to look at council’s pay

Issue led to lively debate

Andrea Rondeau column: Passion for rail corridor has failed to translate into action

It baffles me that people don’t see the potential of having a working train connecting the Island.

Robert Barron column: Overdose prevention site provides challenges

It’s a conundrum and, unfortunately, it’s one that is not going away anytime soon.

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

Crowdfunding page created for Merville victim of fatal hit-and-run

A GoFundMe page for the victim of the fatal hit-and-run on Highway… Continue reading

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ bottle in Parksville playground

Explosives unit called to Community Park; police seek info

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 24th at Masters

B.C. golfer cards personal-best finish at “major” tournament

Most Read