Not once have I heard that if there is an earthquake, will it stand it?

Tough decision to make on the pipeline

Tough decision to make. The possibility of pollution in the ocean and many other areas. Is the pipeline built of the best material? (I doubt that!)

I have heard a lot of comments re: pipeline, but not once have I heard that if there is an earthquake, will it stand it? Don’t forget the we have been told for many years, that a devastating earthquake is going to happen.

Sadly, almost everything that we have to decide on, regardless of its danger etc. is a job creator. Dams, fish farms, clear cut logging, mining etc. Money talks, sadly. Maybe sometime in the future, the young people will be able to change the system. They do exist, but…

Ted Coleman

Mesachie Lake