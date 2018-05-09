To PM: Don’t waste time on old apologies now

Today our Prime Minister has decided to apologize to the Jews for an injustice done to us in 1939.

This Jew confesses to a certain frustration. It appears that somehow empty and valueless contrition for unrightable wrongs has become a substitute for actual government.

We have had apologies for Chinese, Punjabi and now Jewish immigrants for the unjust treatment that led to hardship and in many cases death, but all those and a toonie will buy a single cup of cheap coffee. Shared between so many this does not amount to much; for this we would need the proverbial hill of beans.

The hypocrisy of these meaningless apologies is nowhere more evident than those offered to our first peoples. We have been treated to an endless series of solemn statements admitting wrongful treatment.

What good is it to admit we should not have forced their children into residential schools when today our government has more aboriginal children in custody than ever before? Given the shameful and despicable actions of government towards our native population even as they demand forgiveness I am inclined to think we should regard any official statements not as an apology but as a warning.

I am sure I speak for many recipients of such apologies when I suggest they are too late to be of any value. If government wants to correct an historical wrong perhaps they should empty the group and foster homes and send First Nations children home to their families. Provide decent housing and infrastructure. Spend some money on adequate help now and our grandchildren will not have to admit what brutal fiends we were.

Yes, we have a shameful record towards some minorities and none more than our native population. We have made them refugees in their own land. If the Prime Minister wants this Jew to accept his apology he should direct his attention to those who need it NOW. Actions speak louder than words.

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake