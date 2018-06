To an unkown good Samaritan

My family and I would like to say a very, very big “thank you” to the emergency nurse who gave first aid tomy husband when he had heart failure on Sunday, June 17. You were at the 7-Eleven gas station on Lakes at Tzouhalem when he collapsed and your prompt and professional action probably saved his life.

He is now in the coronary care unit in the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

Again, a very heartfelt and grateful thank you.

Mercy Howard and family

Thetis Island