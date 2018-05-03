Tired of almost being hit in crosswalk

This morning was the third time in the past two months.

Tired of almost being hit in crosswalk

I’m getting tired of almost being hit in a marked crosswalk on Canada Avenue at Kenneth Street.

This morning was the third time in the past two months. This time it was someone turning right off Canada Avenue onto Kenneth with two women and a 10-day-old baby walking beside me. He stopped halfway through the crosswalk, so I thought he was letting me go, only to find that as I moved, so did he. The previous two events happened within half an hour of each other with cars turning left off Canada Avenue as I was crossing Kenneth.

There are many very courteous drivers out there who will stop when they see me approach the intersection, but some are getting careless. How about putting up another of those fancy new crossing lights like they have at Canada Avenue and James, or Canada Avenue and Third, on Kenneth Street.

Rev. Edward S. (Ted) Eden

Duncan

Previous story
Leave affordable housing to senior governments
Next story
Sunrise Waldorf School alive and well (and living in Cowichan)

Just Posted

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Danielle and Doug Groenendijk named CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Hear Cello Treasures this May in Chemainus

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso

Premier announces purchase, dedication of Cowichan’s Eagle Heights as park

Premier Horgan, MLA Furstenau, and Minister Heyman on hand at Shawnigan Lake for big reveal

Rugby Lumberjacks continue to make progress on the pitch

Cowichan falls to loaded Ladysmith side

Summer jobs funding coming to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor pleased

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Most Read