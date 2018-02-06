Time to put aside differences, cooperate in politics

Dear Andrew Wilkinson, B.C Liberal Party leader:

Same car, different driver.

Unfortunately, that’s the bottom line concerning your goals as the B.C. Liberal party’s new leader elected by your members Feb. 3.

But many provincial taxpayers are sure sick of our embattled legislature’s cage-match style of dead-end debate.

What if the Liberal, NDP and Green parties respected their philosophical differences while working together to grow B.C.’s economy, job market, social programs, human rights, and lifestyle without sacrificing our environment nor other hardcore values?

That really would be a welcome, refreshing change because as you and our MLAs play, we pay for your silly adversarial approach that’s constipated our province’s potential for generations.

Pitbull politics is also sadly unleashed in our embattled federal House of Commons. What a wasteful disgrace.

At local levels, in our municipal and regional district halls, party posturing is swapped for egotism and arrogance that’s equally as disgusting, frustrating — and expensive.

Meanwhile, in Victoria’s Legislature, you and your Liberal members are apparently ready to basically continue the dull vitriol that was the trademark of our former Liberal premier Christy Clark.

“My task is to make sure that we hold the NDP to account with smart, incisive questions that will make their skin crawl,” you told CBC News.

Important questions aside, what will make voters’ skin crawl will be watching our House’s puny political pugilism that’s left B.C. in the locker room for far, far, too long.

Andrew (and you too, Premier John Horgan), please leave your gloves on and finally try a new cooperative approach that brings parties, voters, business leaders and the press together.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan