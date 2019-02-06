Time to pause and consider forests’ futures

It’s decision time for our municipal forests

Time to pause and consider forests’ futures

It’s decision time for our municipal forests; the future on our six mountains is about to be set by the 2019 North Cowichan municipal budget. Citizens who want to pause the clearcutting to allow time for public consultation must please show up at the special council meeting on Friday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. This may be your last chance to be heard before it is too late.

Many people in North Cowichan are only now realizing that the forests on the six mountains belong to the public.

Concerned for their future, hundreds of people attended a recent council meeting to speak to forest planning and management, and hundreds of comments have been submitted to council. This has become a major community priority.

Four narrowly-defined budget scenarios will be presented at the meeting, but we have not yet had a public dialogue about the ecological, economic and social values of the forest. Until this occurs we should not be making decisions about how to spend the income from future logging. That puts the cart before the horse. The community and our councillors must first have the opportunity to discuss broad possibilities for the way we use and manage our forests.

The agenda notes the need for a long term forestry strategy. It is logical this is completed before the forests are considered as a budgetary item. As such, we believe now is the time to engage a skilled consultant to help our community determine the future of our forests.

The Coastal Douglas fir Conservation Partnership is a partnership of 51 organizations including two provincial government ministries, the CVRD, the Cowichan Valley Land Trust, the Cowichan Valley Naturalists Society and the Chemainus Residents Association. It agrees that the Coastal Douglas-fir biogeoclimatic zone in which our forests grow is the most at-risk zone in B.C. with the highest number of species and ecosystems at risk, many of which are ranked globally as imperiled or critically imperiled. As well as the Douglas firs our forests contain enormous arbutus and maple trees. If logged and managed appropriately the whole forest will eventually return to an old growth condition.

In the recent wind storm many trees fell which can be gathered for income. With ecological and social assessments, low impact harvesting will allow time to hear different forest experts and to consider the future of our forests. It is time to pause to consider, before another clearcut occurs.

Special council meeting for forest budget 2019, Friday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m., North Cowichan municipal hall, 7030 Trans-Canada Hwy.

Where Do We Stand

Previous story
Editorial: Barriers to get beyond emergency shelter

Just Posted

Daponte will be sharing the love on Valentine’s Day in Crofton

Joy of the occasion will be marked by the amazing songstress

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

VIDEO: Job creation scene is changing in the Valley: Melmock tells Lake Cowichan council

Most jobs are in retail and health care but these are not higher paying sectors

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

Most Read