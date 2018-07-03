Time to face facts: 0il is not the problem, we are

Is the petroleum industry the root cause or is the human race the root cause?

Is the petroleum industry the root cause or is the human race the root cause? In our denial of oil consumption when getting past the debate on expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline are we looking at the cause or the effect?

My opinions or “rants” as you might surmise are what myself and a large portion of the B.C. public are thinking according to an MSN poll that said 60-70 per cent were in favour of a pipeline in B.C. yet seem to contradict the views showcased in this paper. Hypocrisy is rampant.

As David Suzuki says in his own words, “Rapid, wasteful exploitation of these valuable resources has also led to a world choked in plastic” and reciting from a commission of the Ocean Cleanup Foundation in a 2015 expedition using 30 vessels and a H-130 Hercules airplane to look at the Great Pacific Garbage patch which holds 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic more like a fog instead of an island (Suzuki also doesn’t illustrate how many thousands of gallons of fossil fuels the planes and 30 ships used while conducting the research but that’s irrelevant I guess).

To be specific, why have we not seen protests against Victoria to halt the 250 tourist ships where there is 4,000 to 5,000 people each ship adding 150,000 gallons of sewage polluting the ocean? ….crap! (excuse the pun)… To be continued, hopefully.

C. Carnes

Shawnigan Lake

