Time to bring concerns over cell towers to light

Dear Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor:

I hope you are able to address Cowichanians’ concerns about health dangers and legalities surrounding cell towers in our valley.

Fears about alleged radiation emitted by such cell- and micro-towers were recently voiced by local Dr. Stephen Faulkner to Duncan city council. He explained how the communication industry “hides” behind federal Safety Code 6 governing electronic emissions in Canada.

Mayor Phil Kent and council simply said issues and rules about radiation and electronic signals fall under federal jurisdiction. Indeed, Duncan councillors shamefully passed the local buck to the feds instead of leading public fact-finding meetings with cell-tower owners, you as MP, doctors, scientists and residents to fully air worries and facts about this growing issue.

I now hope you are able to bring these concerns to light locally and nationally as Canadians are allegedly zapped by swelling waves of electronic-device signals.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan