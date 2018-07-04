Time for some tough love for drug addicts

I think the taxpayers’ dollar would be more wisely spent on opening wilderness camps

Time for some tough love for drug addicts

I have about had it with the molly-coddling we as a society are extending to the local drug addicts.

Everyday I am hearing stories about dirty needles, theft related to people needing drugs etc.

Why do local businesses, school board employees municipal and city employees and parents of our children have to search public areas to clean up used needles?

What happened to the needle exchange?

A $1.8 million safe injection site recently opened in Victoria! We as taxpayers paid for it.

I realize that there is a proportion of these people that are dealing with mental health problems, certainly not all of them. They play the system (social assistance) and when that runs out they turn to crime.

They chose to stick that first needle in their body.

I think the taxpayers’ dollar would be more wisely spent on opening wilderness camps where they would be sent to straighten out and learn how to deal with life’s ups and downs without drugs.

Please don’t misunderstand me. I believe that they need our help, but we are enabling this issue.

It is time for some tough love!

Dave Kilmer

Duncan

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October
Government of, by and for the people

