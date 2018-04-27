Time for new, bigger 49 Parallel in Duncan

The current store has outlived its usefulness years ago.

Time for new, bigger 49 Parallel in Duncan

49th Parallel Grocery Cairnsmore St. Our little corner in Duncan.

Why has the City of Duncan been dragging their feet on the construction of a new 49th Parallel Grocery store in the adjacent lot? The current store has outlived its usefulness years ago. Locals love the store and its friendly staff, it’s convenient for many residents living in the nearby area and make it their one stop shop for essential grocery items.

The issues and problems when it comes to infrastructure development and new business improvements seems to go at a snail’s pace in the Duncan area. There are many obstacles that overshadow new building, but this issue has dragged on far to long. It is time for a new bigger store.

Dave Barnes

Duncan

