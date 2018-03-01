Time for Island Health to step up on new hospital

We are in desperate need of a new hospital in our area.

Copy of a letter to MLA Sonia Furstenau:

As a resident of the Cowichan Valley and a retired RN I had the privilege of nursing in the new hospital when it was built.

I also worked in the old Kings Daughters Hospital where my children were born. I have had a continued interest in the health care of all Cowichan Valley residents.

I was a patient in our Duncan hospital for one week just before Christmas 2017 and the care I received from the doctors, nurses and assistants of every level was very caring and appreciated. The sad part is that the staff have to work in cramped areas in less than barely acceptable surroundings. At times even commodes were scarce in times of need.

Although the visual look of decor is not a healer in itself, I am appalled that the simple things such as curtains falling apart and hems coming down and hooks not in place to hold the worn curtains up has been neglected. Depressing!

This alone is indicative of the neglect our community has seen over the last five to 10 years at Cowichan District Hospital.

We as a fast growing community deserve better. Our area is growing rapidly because this is a very desired location to raise children and for seniors to retire.

The Hospital Foundation has been diligent in raising funds for a new hospital for our area so now Island Health has to do its part in making sure our new hospital is first in line for construction on the site which has been selected.

Patricia Jenks

Maple Bay

