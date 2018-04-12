Those that abuse drugs can say “no” and can choose not to do drugs.

Those that die from risky behaviour have made choice

Re: “People lack compassion for human beings”, (Citizen, April 11)

There is a huge difference between Teddy the puppy and those who die from an overdose. A child or animal cannot say “no”. Those that abuse drugs can say “no” and can choose not to do drugs. If people choose a risky behaviour they must be prepared for the consequences of that behaviour.

No child or animal chooses to be beaten or tortured. It is our responsibility to do all we can to protect them.

With the exception of a few lifestyle cancers, people with cancer do not choose to have cancer. I’m sure those with cancer would “Just Say No”. If only…

Those with chronic diseases do not choose to have them. They also do not have the option to “Just Say No”.

Young healthy males from Humboldt Saskatchewan were not engaged in a risky pursuit when they boarded that bus.

It is time people started to take responsibility for their actions and behaviours. Those that die from a risky behaviour have made their choice. I’m sorry but my compassion is with those that have or had no choice.

Lezlie Foster

Duncan