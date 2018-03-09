This is Barrett’s complete legacy

One of his MLAs had to resign so that he could run in a byelection.

Recent news articles have mentioned that Dave Barrett was a political trailblazer, a man who changed the province. How can that be when after only a one term NDP government, he lost the provincial election and even lost his own MLA seat?

One of his MLAs had to resign so that he could run in a byelection. After losing the 1975 B.C. provincial election, he also lost the 1979 and 1983 provincial elections before resigning as the NDP official opposition leader of B.C. When writing one’s legacy, all factors have to be mentioned. If not the legacy is incomplete.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

