There’s debt everywhere you look

The Cons and NDP are calling for a date to end the deficit and the feds say they won’t ruin the economy to produce it.

However, damn few people or families can function without one. What percentage own their cars and motor toys, how many have no mortgage on their house and how many businesses have no debt? Provinces, municipal government — most have debts.

If all give what they don’t own society comes to a stop.

Art Seger

Duncan