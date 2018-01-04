I get upset at Trump and his “make America great again”.

There is no country called ‘America’

What is he talking about? There is no country called America. There is a North America, a Central America and a South America; they are continents not countries.

Canada is a country situated in North America, so is the United States of America, USA. Trump and many USA citizens are not able to speak real English, they have their own language I call a slanguage. For example there is no Obama Care. There was an Affordable Health Care Act, but no Obama Care.

The president of a country should learn to use proper terminology; oh! unless he wants to communicate only with the uneducated.

John McDonald

Duncan