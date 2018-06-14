One concern with secondary suites is obviously that many of them are carried out without permit.

The supply of affordable housing — factors leading to illegal construction

I have spent the last 30-odd years as an engineer working on renovations of buildings in Vancouver and throughout British Columbia. Much of that time involved assessing buildings and developing a strategy that worked. Many of these projects involved adapting buildings and converting them to residential use.

In the early years the strategies were more reasonable, based on good fire engineering practice. Then the legal process of stratification took hold and we were forced in many cases to fully upgrade buildings even though much of the work was not significantly increasing the level of safety. Redundant work is now a major cost of construction.

Where buildings were not stratified the process gradually became more bureaucratic. In Vancouver, they developed a relatively simple mechanism to relate the level of upgrading to the extent and type of work. This with flexibility is relatively easy to use but increasing pressure to increase the upgrading requirements have substantially increased costs.

Perceptions in the market are that it is more expensive to adapt existing buildings than it is to build new.

This myth has been debunked many times by studies in the U.K. and elsewhere. However, one example of where governments can help is with the legalization of secondary suites.

One concern with secondary suites is obviously that many of them are carried out without permit. This is an area that municipalities need to facilitate legal construction if they are to bring more residential units on-stream. However, I recently decided to undertake renovations on one of our houses and to do this with a formal building permit application. This worked well until I received my tax bill for the property. My taxes went from $4,800 to $6,000-plus per annum. The building is a pre-manufactured home so this, in my view, is excessive.

It turns out that even if you already have the water and sewer connections in the house, you will be charged for a new service in each case.

Now the cost of both water service and sewer service is significant — if the house is new. New connections are typically charged by the municipality depending on the size and length of connections.

If the house already exists there is no increase in the cost of infrastructure: water mains, sewers etc. In theory there is an increase in the volume of services required. The addition of a suite may incur some increase in costs to the municipality. Typically, costs are of an investment nature — water works for instance, or operational costs — pumping/treatment etc. New service tends to expand the infrastructure while operating costs are increased marginally as suites are added.

Why then is a totally new service charge applicable to a secondary suite? With new construction a much larger house on a new lot can have unlimited families in it without incurring such charges.

Further, to charge the legal suites a disproportionate charge when illegal construction is the norm simply widens the gap and punishes those who choose to undertake work through the formal building permit process. The combination of running the gamut of illegal construction or incurring unreasonable water and sewage fees if construction is legal is just one example of how governments work against innovation and investment.

The result is disproportionally high taxes on legally constructed secondary suites. This swings the balance towards illegal construction. For illegal suites the owner gets the benefit of lower taxes while the municipality bears the increased operational costs.

We are fortunate to have a relatively good system for dealing with permits on the island compared to the hopelessly bureaucratic system in Vancouver. But we do need to re-examine how we facilitate new housing capacity. Much of the charges that apply are simply based on outdated models for cost recovery.

Take this to a larger scale and you can imagine the impact of unnecessary work, service and cost charges on construction. It is no wonder that there is a diminishing supply of housing and an increasingly energetic administration determined to squeeze more blood out of the stone.

John Ivison

Maple Bay