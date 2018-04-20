I know it is the numbers of people on this earth that are making the impact on the environment

The pipeline is needed

I am all for improving our efficiency and have put my money where the environmentalists mouth is, by powering my house with solar, all my vehicles would pass the 2005 Kyoto agreement, even my two ton work truck only has a 4cyl engine. I have planted over 250,000 trees as well.

I know that it is the numbers of people on this earth that are making the impact on the environment around them. The naysayers to this pipeline want to point to one source they have labeled as the cause, when in reality it is the demands of the entire population that are driving the need for the supply of oil. If they can put blame on one source they feel they can pat themselves on the back and ignore their impact on the environment.

The Strait of Juan de Fuca has over five million people’s waste, treated and untreated, going through it every day, but because of the over exaggerated concern that a ship might spill and cause an appocalyptic catastrophe they want to shut down a vital source for the existence of all of the people in this country, with no alternative that can completely replace it. Yet do little to deal with their actual daily impact they feel is insignificant because they have been accustomised to its normality.

Of my three houses I’ve owned that I have converted to solar and the many conversions for others, solar is only sustainable and affordable as a subsidizing source of energy. Storage of the collected energy is not viable. It takes a lot of oil to mine and refine the materials to build batteries, that outweighs their environmental benefits.

I still say we need to build this pipeline.

Steven Kostamo

North Cowichan