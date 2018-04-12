The ineffectual ICF should start from scratch

At first I thought that it may have been a belated April Fool joke

The ineffectual ICF should start from scratch

I, like many other readers, always enjoy a chuckle at some, perhaps not all, of the cartoons published on the Other Views page of your newspaper, but the one that was artfully integrated and almost hidden at the bottom on Page A22 of the April 11 edition was a real classic and definitely an LOL inclusion which brightened up my morning considerably.

At first I thought that it may have been a belated April Fool joke but then, after I had read it, I realized that it was actually serious.

I refer to the ad posted on behalf of that boondoggle organization, the Island Corridor Foundation, seeking a new chief executive officer. The incompetent ICF, for a considerable number of years, has banqueted off the public purse and achieved absolutely nothing. They have talked ad infinitum, had meetings, discussed, ho-hummed and expensed forever, but with what tangible results?

And now they are looking for a replacement CEO? I note that there are no details of remuneration or benefits package, but I can lay favourable odds that it, like many other quasi-official, publicly funded pork-barrel clubs, will be substantial in the extreme. The exorbitant package will, of course be justified by the well worn phrase of being “Necessary in order to attract candidates of the highest caliber”.

Even more amusing was this sentence included in the ad “will work in concert with the ICF rail operator to assist in expanding rail services…blah, blah etc.…however, previous rail experience is not essential”.

Hang on just a minute here, what rail services? When was the last time anyone saw a commercial train actually moving?

I fully understand the non-requirement for previous rail experience as this also brought on a somewhat wry smile. Why would a CEO need this kind of experience when, there ain’t no rail?

And yet, the ICF will go year after interminable year, not cap in hand, but arrogantly to the authorities demanding more and more funds to feed the monster that has been created.

For those that would say that perhaps criticism of the ICF should cease and solutions put forward instead, here’s a suggestion, how about disbanding and shutting down this crumbling and ineffective bunch and start again from scratch with those who may actually get something done? Nope, can’t do that — it would cost far too much in severance because of those wonderful packages that exist.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Provincial and federal governments are dimwits
Next story
Trans Mountain Pipeline would only benefit Alberta

Just Posted

Shawnigan residents rallying to demand contaminated soil removal

“Rally for Removal” will be held April 20

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan council learns water problems go far beyond weir

CVRD officials come to Lake Cowichan to talk about the need for a regional water function

Work on Silver Bridge in Duncan to cause traffic delays

Seismic upgrades underway

CWFL season gets going

Crew win a pair on opening weekend

Income tax phone scam hits Lake Cowichan

More phone fraud schemes as tax time approaches

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read