Thanks to those who paid for veteran’s lunch

My husband is a veteran, having served 42 years with the RCAF

After attending the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chemainus we went to Mountainview Cemetery to leave our poppies on my Dad’s stone, then on to Duncan’s Dog House for lunch.

My husband is a veteran, having served 42 years with the RCAF, so this may be why two different tables asked our waitress if they could pay for our lunch. We were very touched by their kind offers and because we don’t know who they were we are using this venue to say thank you. We want both groups to know that we will be paying it forward.

Sheila Herman

Chemainus

