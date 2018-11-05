Mel Dorey has been the director for Area G for the past 13 years.

Thanks Mel, for your long, devoted service

Mel Dorey has been the director for Area G for the past 13 years. Under his leadership much has been accomplished for our parks, infrastructure and community services. He has done this while keeping our taxes low; one of the lowest among the electoral areas.

Mel has been very successful involving the community members in endeavors that make this community a better place to live. Much has been accomplished by our volunteers maintaining and improving our parks, helping residents who have been hit by misfortunes, and celebrating significant historical and other events.

One of his major accomplishments was acquiring the five and a half acre former Mt. Brenton School property. The former school building is now a successful community centre and the land can be used for whatever purposes the community wants.

We thank Mel for his devoted service to our community.

Anne and John Silins

Saltair