Thank you to the Hydro crews

This is a letter to all the Hydro crews in appreciation of the hard and thankless job of a few poople, for a great job they provided after the devastating windstorm we had.

These people worked around the clock to restore our power as quickly as possible. Crews from all over gave up their XMas holiday for us, they left their families to help us. Thank you.

I hear of one person in a restaurant where these guys were having a meal, this person had the nerve to go to their table and state, what are you doing here, why are you not out fixing our hydro? Ignorant.

Two friends of mine, Sandy Howell and Gloria Balker took time to offer meals, hot coffee and bagged lunches for these guys. Thank you.

Maybe now these people who don’t burn wood will think again about a natural heat, where you are warm and can cook on a woodstove.

Marlene Spaeth and Dave Elliott

Duncan