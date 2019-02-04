Thank you St. Josh of Duncan

A stream of cars bumped by us on the shoulder until Josh stopped his big truck

Thank you St. Josh of Duncan

This is a huge thank you to a young man (we refer to him as St. Josh of Duncan whenever we tell people about him) for coming to our rescue.

We were driving to Ucluelet for Christmas and were caught up in the one-way hydro delays outside Cathedral Grove en route to Port Alberni. Because we sat for 40 minutes I shut off the engine, moving forward whenever a few cars lost enthusiasm and turned back. When it was our turn to go by the road repair crews I found that our battery was dead (headlights were left on, and heated seats).

A stream of cars bumped by us on the shoulder until Josh stopped his big truck, asked what was wrong. He turned around, we found jump cables under all our Christmas stuff and food, he started the car and then followed us all the way to Port Alberni.

He wouldn’t take anything for his help. We told everyone in Ucluelet of his kindness and suggested they name their next son/grandson Josh — we were given big smiles. The only for sure was a woman who said she would name the fish she was thinking of getting, Josh.

So if anyone knows St. Josh of Duncan who drives a GMC truck and has a white dog, please pass on the profuse thanks of some seniors. We will be forever grateful.

Judith and Paul Sales

Victoria

