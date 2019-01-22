Thank you for stopping to help — the world needs more people like you!

Thank you for a smart rescue

During the midst of the recent power outages and storms, I had to pick up my 96-year-old dad from Cowichan District Hospital.

I drive a Smart car and in the middle of the parking lot, Dad could not seem to navigate the transition from his wheelchair to my car. He would not listen to my directions and was getting annoyed and we were both getting frustrated. Two lovely ladies came to our rescue and took charge of the situation. They got him safely into the car and I was able to get him safely home.

Cathy LeBlanc

Cowichan Bay