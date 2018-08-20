Taya, the downtown dog, has died

Taya was born in July of 2008; she passed away on Aug. 14. I’m sad to say goodbye to my furry friend of 10 years. Taya was a long-haired Chihuahua/ Yorkie mix that loved life even when she went into heart failure, along with other health complications.

When she could no longer come to Duncan K-9 Grooming with me, she would visit family: her dad, Solomon, and his owners. In winter, she cuddled into sheepskin by the fire with Sol; in fair weather she had the run of the garden.

She enjoyed lots of attention and had many admirers. She was always happy to see me and to come home.

Taya was regularly invited out for meals at Grandma’s house: she especially enjoyed steak and mashed potatoes with gravy, or chicken and cooked carrots.

A special thank you to Nancy and Don for taking care of her for so long and to my mum, who always adored Taya and welcomed her visits.

Shiela Martel

Duncan