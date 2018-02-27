Taxpayers not a bottomless pit of money

I have just finished reading the article by Klaus Kuhn in the Citizen. Thanks Klaus for the honesty and being willing to provide the taxpayers and voters information that we need to know. Our water systems are fine. CVRD, keep your fingers out of that issue; $2.5 million, are you kidding? What a waste and nothing at all to make the expenditure necessary. Just more bureaucracy and more overpaid staff at the already inflated CVRD.

We seem to have reached a time when governments at all levels and all affiliations seem to think that the pot of money to draw on is endless. Nothing could be further from the truth. Federal, provincial, regional and municipal governments appear to suffer from a virus that causes them to forget who pays the bills. We the taxpayers are NOT a bottomless pot of money, from which to spend, whenever they get a whim or idea. Right now I am absolutely fed up with our regional district that seems to think they should run everything and have a say in everything. NO! NO! NO! Keep your hands off my money. Do what is necessary, not what you think might be fun.

The regional district bureaucracy, not to mention the provincial and federal bureaucracies have become the proverbial octopus with more tentacles reaching for yours and my limited funds. Hiring more overpaid and over-benefitted bureaucrats that are outpacing anything in the private sector. Not to mention, way beyond the income of a retired taxpayer. Have you added up the income of the Mayor of North Cowichan plus his stipend as a regional director and as chair of the CVRD? Adds up to a tidy sum. No wonder he sees nothing wrong with taxes going up, bureaucracy increasing in size and wages skyrocketing.

Isn’t it interesting when you see the ads on TV wanting us to reverse mortgage our homes. Most of it just to satisfy the excessive costs of satisfying our elected officials’ cravings. Things such as Hometown Hockey, and other frivolous expenditures just to cater to small special interest groups.

I see an expansion to a skate park. I know from experience, parks are one of the expensive functions to care for in municipalities, yet every special interest groups asks for, and often gets, money spent on their specific ideas at the expense of the majority.

On a completely different level, but the same problem, our federal government and the prime minister, (who’s enjoying his world excursions at our expense) can’t seem to figure out what really needs funding as opposed to the waste of money on useless and unnecessary items. We know why the feds are going after the marijuana money, it’s to prop up their finances, not for any human benefit. Federal deficit $19 billion — disgusting.

Even the Olympics is a waste of money. Countries spending billions, yes I said billions, of dollars on venues that get little or no use afterwards just to satisfy the fun loving people of the world. Our world has so many more problems that need attention. Like poverty, homelessness, healthcare etc. Let’s start addressing the real problems and leave the fancy stuff alone.

Finally I have a great deal of difficulty with our adversarial form of government. Nothing gets done properly. If we could elect our officials and not have them tied to a political party what a difference it would make. Cooperation, cooperation, cooperation and compromise.

Jack Peake

Lake Cowichan