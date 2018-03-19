Taxpayer’s have the right to know whey employee left

Mayor Lefebure says he can’t provide information because it’s a personnel matter

Taxpayer’s have the right to know whey employee left

North Cowichan’s Director of Development “leaves” his position. Mayor Lefebure says he can’t provide information because it’s a personnel matter that can’t be discussed in public.

Excuse me, but it’s a matter paid for with taxpayers’ money. They have an absolute right to know why one of their senior employees is “leaving” and on what terms with respect to a severance package. Did the director, Mr. Mack, retire, resign or was he dismissed? If so, for what reason?

Or is the Mayor’s position “Just send more money and don’t ask questions”?

Drew Dangerfield

Duncan

