Tax increase not ‘tolerable’ to this taxpayer

I write this letter understanding that the editor of a community newspaper has as much right to “express an opinion” as any other individual.

The influence that an editorial opinion has on the general public, however, is far greater than an opinion expressed in a letter to the editor.

In a recent publication of the Cowichan Valley Citizen under the “Our View” editorial section; the “Tax Hike was expected” does require a number of challenges to be made as to what was written:

1) I do not believe that the taxpayer should ever “expect” a tax hike. Under the current conditions local, regional, provincial and federal governments are one of the leading causes of inflation due to increases in government fees and tax increases;

2) Although seniors, people on “fixed incomes” and people working in the private sector in low income jobs are all “hardest hit” by the these tax increases; politicians give only lip service to the living conditions of this entire sector of the population; otherwise, they would not continue to raise taxes year after year;

3) “So the plan is tolerable”. I as a taxpayer do not think it’s tolerable. I believe that it is time for government to “pare down, cut back, eliminate”, use any term that you want; but it is time to REDUCE spending at all levels of government.

4) The editor makes a point of expressing the “bad old days” when a major portion of the business tax was placed on the backs of the taxpayer. Isn’t it time for that decision to be reversed? If that strategy worked then we have lots of businesses that can now accept that burden; if it didn’t work then it’s time to take that tax burden off of the taxpayer and let business pay “their fair share”.

5) “In a way we have become accepting of an operation that grows ever larger and expensive.” What you are describing is that the taxpayer is infected with a malignant tumor that continually grows and consumes one of the most important factors of their lives — money — and that cancer is growing at an unacceptable rate.

6) When North Cowichan initially wrote about adding an RCMP officer the cost to the taxpayer was quoted at $90,000. In the latest “justification” for the 2.06 per cent increase that same issue now carries a cost of over $207,000. Quite a difference; use a number to sell the proposal to the taxpayer; use the real number after the deed is done. Interesting politics.

7) In a recent article the mayor of North Cowichan and a CVRD director suggested that he “ran an efficient” operation. I would ask that same individual where in the private sector does a junior clerk receive $28 an hour plus full benefits? Let’s talk about equal work for equal pay with the private sector.

One other point to be made: in the same newspaper the Duncan RCMP administrator is suggesting even more police officers are required. Do other people think it strange, as I do, that the per capita police to civil population is higher in Duncan than some of the worst crime infested cities in the U.S.? If this administrator decides that there is a requirement to use three police cars and six officers to respond to a minor infraction that is his/her call but don’t use “the numbers game” to try and justify more staff.

If there a point to this letter it is to get the taxpayer to agree that “enough is enough” on taxation. If that message isn’t heard by the existing directors then it’s time to replace each one of them in the upcoming elections with people who will listen to the taxpayer.

Greg Whynacht

Youbou