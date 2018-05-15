Tax for housing part of perpetual cycle

It would hurt the people most at risk of homelessness the most.

Tax for housing part of perpetual cycle

All this talk of governments wanting to implement more property taxes in order to generate revenue to solve the homeless problem reeks of a perpetual cycle that will only result in more homelessness.

It would hurt the people most at risk of homelessness the most. They would be forced out onto the street, then the taxes would have to go up again because there’s more homelessness, lather, rinse, repeat. Seattle did this exact thing 30 years ago, but in spite of that they have the third highest homeless rate in the U.S.

I think instead we should tax something that goes to the root of much homelessness: convicted child abusers of every kind. Special emphasis on those who abused their own children so badly that the children had to flee prior to the age of 18 to stop the abuse. Many people I’ve spoken to are on the street or are on drugs because of terribly abusive or neglectful parents and relatives. Punish them for grossly overcontributing to homelessness and drug abuse, and I think we’ll kill two birds with one stone. Or if not tax them, at least garnish their money to force them to contribute financially to their own homeless children they don’t care about.

April J. Gibson

Duncan

Previous story
Furstenau didn’t do bus homework
Next story
Rezoning applications should be turned down

Just Posted

Duncan’s Anderson bound for Memorial Cup

Swift Current Broncos to play for national junior championship

Mid-Island Track and Field meet results

Athletes head to Islands in Port Alberni on Wednesday

Planning conflicts spawn Cowichan Communities Coalition

CCC consists of seven community associations

Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

Police seek help from community

‘Alice in Wonderland’ at hit at Kelsey

There was a White Rabbit, a Caterpillar smoking a hookah, a Duchess

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

Most Read