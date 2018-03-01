We have to put a stop to the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Tar Sands huge environmental disaster

Satellite photos show the Alberta Tar Sands for what they are — the largest person-made environmental disaster in the history of our planet. I don’t want that disaster on our precious planet period. AND, I certainly don’t want to spill dirty, filthy bitumen all over our beautiful B.C. land, rivers, lakes and coast.

Let’s be the generation that is remembered for standing up for our environment and for creating a world based on being generous instead of greedy.

Linda Hill

Duncan