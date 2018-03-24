T.W. Paterson column: My most unforgettable bully

This is TW’s personal slant on what we’ve come to recognize as a major social problem.

Three weeks ago the Citizen addressed bullying; this is TW’s personal slant on what we’ve come to recognize as a major social problem.

Science tells us that the virulent form of aggression we know as bullying is common to the animal kingdom.

That’s small consolation to those of us who’ve ever had to suffer from the malice of those who feel compelled to express their hostilities and insecurities by demeaning, humiliating — and worse — acts of overt aggression.

I could have entitled this column, “’Great’ bullies I have known.” But I’ll go with the worst of the lot, a man of middle years, high education and abilities who chose to abuse his small authority to the limit.

I was 17, fresh out of high school in 1961 when I started my journalistic career in the lowliest position of them all, copyboy. I was the editorial office grunt who cleared the teletype machines, washed and filled the glue pots, clipped news leads from other newspapers, collected the afternoon stock reports and ran various errands.

My battered desk and the teletypes were positioned almost at E.H.’s elbow. He in turn shared the news desk with J.J., directly opposite, and three other editors. I fed them an endless stream of breaking news from the teleprinters.

From day one I thought E.H. was the senior editor because of the imperious way he acted. I had no idea he and J.J. had equal rank — but more on that later.

I’d quickly learned to be as invisible as possible — a good trick when the man who made it a goal to make my work day miserable sat less than 10 feet away. If he wanted a cut (photo) from the morgue (in-house library) he’d make a show of spelling out the name — even that of the prime minister — to show his mistrust of my competence.

He changed his tune the evening I ate my supper, fresh chicken and fries from down the block, and sent me back for his. I ate mine piping hot; it was delicious. He ate his cold after I detoured via the darkroom and ran his under the tap.

But the secret satisfaction that gave me was pretty slight and my working life of put-downs went on. Until I was asked to accompany a friend to Port Angeles for the day and I swapped shifts with my Saturday relief man.

That was a Tuesday. When I returned to work on Thursday there was an electricity in the newsroom, reporters whispering amongst themselves. Then E.H. came in, two hours early, entered the managing editor’s office and closed the door. When the news desk began to fill the ME was in E.H.’s chair and J.J. was absent.

After nine months of unrelenting torment I’d been miles away, across the border, when, I was told later in gory detail, E.H. pushed J.J. once too often by snatching a wire report from his hand. Without a word J.J. stood up, walked around the news desk, a distance of 30-odd feet, placed a chokehold on E.H., lifted him bodily from his chair and retrieved the disputed printout.

No one moved. No one spoke. E.H. collapsed in his chair, winded and stunned.

And I missed it all!

For J.J. a brief suspension and demotion. For E.H. new duties and an office of his own — by himself. Even I, if only momentarily, felt sorry for him. But I wasn’t done with E.H.

I held on until the two-year mark when, despite a promise of promotion to reporter, a job on a newspaper had lost much of its initial allure. In fact, by the time I left to hang my hat as a fulltime, teenaged freelance writer, an iffy idea at the best of times, I hated the Colonist where workplace abuse was simply ignored (see no evil…) with a passion. This, despite the fact that I’d made some lifelong friends in that toxic arena of cigarette smoke and acrimony.

But to get back to E.H. After the blowup with J.J. he was assigned, as I mentioned, his own office, only his seniority and recognized ability having saved his job. There, in his own cubbyhole, he didn’t have to interact with others — not even me!

I, having taken the plunge to be a freelancer, worked my way up to the centre-page article in The Islander, the Colonist’s extremely popular Sunday magazine. Each week I’d drop my manuscript off at the editor’s desk so I was in and out of the editorial room and would see E.H. from afar. But he was more or less history to me by then although his transgressions when my “superior” yet rankled.

Came a day during an author’s tour that I was a guest for the third time on the Jack Webster show, then the most listened to radio show in the province. Twice before I’d had Jack’s affable stand-in Chuck Cook. This day, I had The Man himself, known far and wide for his bulldog demeanour and his Glaswegian growl.

Jack Webster thrived on controversy. As the author of a book on historic shipwrecks I was cold toast to him. During a commercial break he asked me why I’d left the Colonist to become a teenaged freelancer. I replied something to the effect of “a personality conflict”.

No sooner did the flashing red light advise we were back on the air (live) than he asked me, “So who was the SOB who drove you from your job at the Colonist?”

He startled me; 50,000 people were listening — maybe even E.H. But I didn’t hesitate. Remembering how he’d spell out even the prime minister’s name to show his contempt for my intelligence, I recited, E-D-W-A-R-D…

I’ve no idea if in fact he was listening that day but there’d have been many who knew him who did.

Fast-forward to the day I’m delivering my manuscript to The Islander and who’s in the editor’s chair but E.H., filling in as summer relief. We didn’t speak, I just placed the manuscript on the desk and turned to go.

He glanced at it, saw my byline, and asked, “Do you know T.W. Paterson?”

Taking it as his usual sarcasm, I grunted, “Yes.”

Our eyes met. For a nano-second his widened in surprise at the realization that I, the former despised copyboy, was now the lead writer in the magazine he was editing, had in fact been so for some time.

But that instant was enough for me because I’d clearly seen something through those scowling, horn-rimmed glasses I’d never seen before and never thought I’d ever see.

Respect.

www.twpaterson.com