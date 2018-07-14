T.W. Paterson column: From ‘Old Dobbin’ to ‘King Gasoline’ — to bust

The late Jack Fleetwood loved to tell how he and his brother Doug bought six used cars — for $10!

The late Jack Fleetwood loved to tell how he and his brother Doug bought six used cars — for $10!

There’s a great story behind the triangular art deco building at the corner of Government and Jubilee streets.

Built as a new car dealership, it’s the legacy of Thomas Pitt, who came to the Cowichan Valley, aged 20, from Worcestershire, Eng., in 1890.

His first job was on the Elkington farm near Maple Bay. After six years of farming he made a dramatic switch to managing the Alderlea Hotel. Three years later, he partnered with A.H. Peterson in the firm of Pitt & Peterson. When W.P. Jaynes was taken into the partnership, they founded Cowichan Merchants Ltd.

After Pitt sold his interest in the business just after the war, he operated a sawmill at Cobble Hill for a few years then opened a garage business under the name of Thomas Pitt Ltd. He served as mayor of Duncan in 1919, 1920 and 1921, and alderman in 1914, 1922, 1923 and 1924.

On March 31, 1938, the Cowichan Leader reported his passing; he was just 68. “Pitt – Cowichan learned with deep regret yesterday of the death in Duncan Hospital early that morning of Mr. Thomas Pitt, well-known and respected resident of the district since 1890… A former mayor and alderman of Duncan, and a Justice of the Peace, Mr. Pitt was a popular figure here. He had been active in various organizations and was prominent in many lines of business…”

He was survived by his wife Alice (Grassie) and a son and daughter, four brothers and a sister.

Pitt’s name first appeared in the B.C. Directories in 1897 and gives his occupation as a bartender; this obviously fits his managing the Alderlea Hotel. The following year, he joined with A.H. Peterson to co-manage Pitt & Peterson’s Duncan Emporium until 1910 when they and W.P. Jaynes opened Cowichan Merchants Ltd. When their new store, Duncan’s finest building of the day, burned to the ground in November 1911, they promptly rebuilt, bigger and better.

Pitt quit the partnership in 1919. According to his obituary, he operated a sawmill at Cobble Hill, served as mayor of Duncan, 1919-1921, then for three years as an alderman. By 1922, he was into a new business, a General Motors dealership with Majestic radios as a sideline. Operating as Messrs. Thomas Pitt Ltd., the company failed in its initial proposal for the 231 Government St. location when city council, acting upon the advice of its building inspector, ruled that “under no circumstances would [it] allow any building to be erected with a canopy roof over the sidewalk or street, in connection with gasoline pumps or service stations”.

That was in November 1928. A year later, the handsome triangular building at what was then the Island Highway and Jubilee Street celebrated its grand opening as a Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealership. Described as “the first of what is planned to be a garage of pretensions,” (Pitt owned the entire block to Kenneth Street but the new building took up just half of it), it consisted of a showroom and office, 58 ft. x 36 ft. (The narrowness of the corner entrance tells us how much smaller cars were in those days!)

The Leader thought the new building with its exterior of green California stucco to be a marked improvement over the vacant corner lot that adjoined the company’s existing premises, a former stable. “Dark red panels near the cornice will bear, in letters of gold, the name of the firm and the products handled. Trimmings of yellow complete a very effective colour scheme quite in line with the modern trend and the purpose for which the building is to be used.

“Probably the most important feature is found in the large plate glass windows which extend along the two street fronts. Of these there are seven, generous in height and extending close to the ground. Clear and bright, they give an excellent view from all sides of the Chevrolet and Oldsmobile cars and Majestic Radios displayed inside. Arched above each window are other lights, in panels.

“Altogether, the exterior combines attractiveness to the eye and the utmost in showroom utility…

“The main portion of the building is, of course, devoted to showroom space. Here the walls and ceiling are finished in white plaster and the floor is deep red concrete which has a finely smoothed surface. The trimmings are in white enamel, with brass fittings and good tone.

“A large circulating heater gives cosy warmth. Wicker arm chairs and a table are provided for the comfort of patrons.

The electric lighting throughout [is] ample and in good taste, consisting of copper-bronze chain fixtures with indirect white bowls. Eight, of large size, bathe the showroom in light at night; in the office, smaller sizes are used.

“The office section is built at the rear, light being provided by means of windows on the showroom side and at the back. The same good finish is carried out in these rooms… Extension telephones are provided in all the offices and in the present mechanical shop.

“The showroom will comfortably accommodate five cars, giving ample space around each for proper examination.

The rear of the building is of fire-proof construction, tar and gravel [sic!]. Over it is arranged a special aerial for use in radio demonstration. A visit to the building provides convincing evidence of the good workmanship which has gone into it under the supervision of Mr. E.W. Lee, who was the general contractor…”

The Leader was struck by the contrast between the firm’s previous premises, the “former stable of ‘Old Dobbin,’” and the fine new automobile showroom: “The rapid development of the motor car and the transition from the horse to the motor age was brought into striking relief in completion of the new showroom and office building…

“Side by side with the new structure is the large stable building, which, by conversion and use, has been capitalized in the establishment of an extensive business with its allegiance transferred from ‘Old Dobbin’ to ‘King Gasoline.’ The story of development has now reached another milestone in the march of progress.”

This was the former Blackstock stable, thought to have been built in 1911 or 1912 and converted to a garage by J.M. Wood in 1920. It was purchased by Thomas Pitt, Wood’s manager J.T. Brown, and S.E. McKay who soon dropped out. (Their plans included replacing the stable with a modern building but, with a false store front, it survived until 1965 after serving as a warehouse and secondhand business).

Pitt’s Chev-Olds dealership prospered, selling hundreds of cars and winning for the company, in 1927, acclaim for having the second most sales in the province for that year. By 1929, having added radios to its repertoire, the company had grown to 14 employees. By then, Pitt’s brother Charlie was serving as a director and salesman.

Pitt’s service shop also did well, its modern equipment including an electrically powered hoist and electrically primed grease guns. Repair work was conducted in the old stable.

It all came crashing down in just two years when the stock market crash of November 1929 ushered in the Great Depression. Among the many victims were Thomas Pitt and partners. Their handsome showroom building was sold to auctioneer Charles Bazett. There must have been a disposal sale of assets as the late Jack Fleetwood loved to tell how he and his brother Doug bought six used cars — for $10!

It’s not known if Pitt was financially ruined by the loss of the GM dealership but he went into retirement and died nine years later.

For years (1948-1959) David J. Stott operated the popular Totem Fountain Lunch here before becoming best known for The Letterbox stationery store on Craig Street.

www.twpaterson.com