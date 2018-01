I was so impressed when I took my dog for a walk on Christmas morning.

Super service by Duncan Public Works

Happy New Year. I live in Duncan. I was so impressed when I took my dog for a walk on Christmas morning.

It was obvious the public works crew were out during the night but I actually saw one of the gals coming back to fill up with more salt. She was up at four in the morning salting the streets.

Super service.

Shelagh Glanville

Duncan